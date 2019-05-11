DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Senior citizens age 60 or older may participate in a program that provides fresh fruits and vegetables May through September.

The Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging program is open to those whose household total gross income is at or under 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

That amount is $1,872 for individuals and $2,538 for couples.

If you qualify, the WOCOA will issue $40 worth of checks that can be used at local farmer’s markets between now and the end of September.

To qualify, bring your identification card to one of the following locations on the dates provided:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Downtown Farmer's Market, Baldwin Avenue, DeFuniak Springs.8-10 a.m. May 23 at the Coastal Branch Health Department, 316 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach.

For more information, contact WOCOA at (850) 892-8166, www.wocoa.net, or 1154 Baldwin Ave., DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435.