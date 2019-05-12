ATLANTA — Executives from three production companies say they won't film in Georgia because of the state's "heartbeat" abortion ban. The boycotts aren't likely to have an immediate effect because the companies don't regularly work in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports they include David Simon of Blown Deadline, Christine Vachon of Killer Films and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions.

Killer Films and Duplass Brothers Productions specialize in independent films. Simon's company has produced HBO series he's known for such as "The Wire."

The Motion Picture Association of America represents major studios and is taking a wait-and-see approach. It said in a statement it was continuing to monitor developments.

