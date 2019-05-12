All area codes are 850 unless specified. For a complete list of events, visit waltonsun.com.

Saturday, May 11

ArtsQuest: The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County presents the 31st Annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 in the Town Center at Grand Boulevard. A free Mother’s Day tradition, ArtsQuest provides an opportunity to view and purchase original art from more than 120 artists in over a dozen mediums from around the country, while also enjoying live musical entertainment, ImagiNation (where kids rule) and student exhibits.

McCaskill & Company: McCaskill & Company hosts the Erica Courtney Personal Appearance and Trunk Show. Hear about her stories of travel to exotic corners of the world, mining for gemstones and the vast array of garnets that she features.

Silver Sands Gift with Purchase Promotion: In celebration of warmer weather, Silver Sands Premium Outlets is offering a special gift with purchase throughout May. Fashionistas and families stocking up on the latest spring trends who purchase $200 worth of American Express Simon gift cards at the information center will receive a free $25 Columbia Sportswear gift card.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): A fast-paced and absolutely hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in only 97 minutes at 7 p.m. May 11 and 16-18 at The Repertory Theatre in Seaside. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $24 for REP members. Three madcap men in tights using a trunk full of props, wigs, and outrageous costumes are on a mission — to bring you the entirety of the works of William Shakespeare in one fell swoop. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

Sunday, May 12

Sweet Sunday: The Henderson in Destin will host its second Sweet Sunday, “A Mother’s Day Market,” from 1-4 p.m. This elevated Farmers Market, anchored by The Honey Hutch, will celebrate mothers while also raising money for The Sonder Project. Guests can shop from a variety of merchandise, enjoy a mimosa bar and music by Chip Lyons and more. For the kids, there will be face painting and crafts as well as balloon sculpting and magic. For the gentlemen, Luke Bryan’s cigar shop on 30A, Shore Thing Cigars, will offer premium cigars for purchase. Guests can also bid on silent auction items with 100 percent of proceeds going to The Sonder Project. The event is family and dog friendly, and complimentary to attend.

Mother’s Day Lunch Cruise: Celebrate mom on the water from 1-3:30 p.m. with a two-course, chef-prepared meal fit for a queen while cruising the local waters on the Solaris yacht, docked at Baytowne Marina. Reservations required at www.sunquestcruises.com or call 650-2519.

Tuesday, May 14

Public Workshop: The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Beach Access (Neighborhood Beach Access) Workshop at 2 p.m. at the South Walton Annex, 31 Coastal Centre Blvd. in Santa Rosa Beach. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the upcoming development of Walton Dunes (NBA) and Headlead Avenue Access (NBA) in Seagrove Beach and to gather public input regarding the design and amenities. This meeting is open to the public.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group: Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 660-6037 or 278-3770.

Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Forrest Williams Band at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

SHRM: The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast presents Pre-Employment/Hiring Mistakes at 10:45 a.m. at NWFSC, 100 College Blvd. in Niceville. Program speaker will be Sarah Kuehne, a 2017-18 Super Lawyers’ Rising Star. Cost is $25/members and $40/non-members and includes lunch. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by May 13.

Friday, May 17

Concussion Management Seminar: Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will host a free comprehensive, evidence-based discussion on symptoms, prolonged effects and treatment options for the management of concussions from 11 a.m. to noon at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at the Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West - Unit 1, in Miramar Beach. To register, visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

Animaniacs in Concert: Fans of the Warner Bros. animated series are in for a treat as they get up close and personal with their favorite characters as they perform songs from the hit cartoon series — live on stage with Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Join the zany fun at 7 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

Topsail Talks: Learn about “Birds and Hurricanes” by Audubon Florida from 10-11 a.m. at Topsail Hill State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. To learn more, call 267-8330 or visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

Saturday, May 18

Rock United Music Fest: Rock United Music Fest presented by Gulf Power is a family-friendly music festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn at the Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Dr W. in Destin. Learn about the mission of United Way while enjoying local bands, food vendors, local artists, a VIP area, and a fun kids’ zone. The United Way Board of Directors will announce the 2018-2019 Community Impact Grant recipients and provide “Big Check” presentations onstage.

Love All Tennis Tournament: Food for Thought announces the return of the Love All Tennis event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rosemary Beach Racquet Club. The tournament will host 24 doubles teams. All proceeds will benefit the FFT programs to help fight childhood hunger in your community. Players this year will also enjoy an event T-shirt, swag bag, lunch provided by Chiringo, beef and Mimosa, silent auction and cocktail hour following the tournament. Register at https://fftfl.org/.

Symposium: American Business Women’s Association Emerald Coast Chapter presents the Third Annual Women Empowering Women Symposium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Attendees will have access to an extensive local job board, several opportunities to shop the expo, not to mention several chance drawings for top-notch items. A light breakfast, hearty lunch and coffee/tea/water break will be provided. Tickets are available at http://www.abwa-ecc.org/women-empowering-women/.

Back Beach Barbecue: The second annual “Hog Bash” to celebrate Back Beach Barbecue's two-year anniversary will be held from 1-4 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy two whole-hog roasts, live music, giveaways, and refreshments provided by local breweries. A portion of the proceeds from the afternoon will benefit South Walton Academy.

Car show: The 2019 LakeFest Car Show begins at 9 a.m. with cruise-in in front of the Walton County Heritage Museum on Circle Drive. Advanced registration is $10 — day of, $15. Car show time and voting from 10 a.m., closing at 1:30 p.m. with awards presentation on the main stage pavilion immediately following parade. For car show registration forms, visit www.hilltopproductionevents.com.