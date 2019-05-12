NOTE: If you see incorrect or outdated information, call 256-549-2049 and leave a message with a call-back number or email news@gadsdentimes.com.

SUNDAY | 5.12

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

Northeast Alabama Orchid Society: 2 p.m., auditorium, Anniston Museum of Natural History

MONDAY | 5.13

American Legion Post 71, Attalla: 6 p.m., American Legion Building

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 9 a.m., practice

Dwight Masonic Lodge No. 550: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Boy Scout Troop 82: 7 p.m., Scout cabin; 256-492-3535

TUESDAY | 5.14

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Smile A While: 11 a.m., The Gridiron; Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Calhoun County Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 7 p.m., Room 123, Brewer Hall, Jacksonville State University; 256-820-8736

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY | 5.15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

Northeast Etowah Senior Citizens: 10:30 a.m., community center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center

Gadsden Kiwanis Club: Noon, second floor, Gadsden Museum of Art, 515 Broad St.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

THURSDAY | 5.16

Communication Workers of America: 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City

Greater Gadsden Greeters: 10 a.m. until noon, monthly coffee at a member’s home; email greatergadsdengreeters@gmail.com for specifics; group for those new to the area (four years or less)

Save Weiss Lake Board: 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, Bay Springs Country Inn; drinks and refreshments provided Boy Scout Troop 4080: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Attalla

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

FRIDAY | 5.17

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Alan Williams, Kim Nichols, Don McMurray and Beverly Keel; $6 includes snacks; 256-549-7195

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., pool tournament; beginning and intermediate divisions; entry fee; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

SATURDAY | 5.18

Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, $6

Republican Breakfast Club of Etowah County: 8 a.m., Western Sizzlin; 256-547-3696

Marine Corps League: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd.; Lynn McCary, 256-538-2216

Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society: Rainbow City Community Center; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. dance lessons from Amy Henry Hardy, $10 per person, $2 extra to stay for dance; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., dance; for those who forego dance lessons, admission is $6 for members and $12 for guests at the door; music by George Winter; Ginger, 256-490-5805

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama