DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — the Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs this year is sponsored by St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church on the Circle. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Preservation Fund, which is reserved for the upkeep of the church's historic structures.

The daytime tour takes place Dec. 7 in DeFuniak.

This year, another historic home is being renovated. If construction activities are at a safe stage in December, tour participants may find it interesting to learn more about saving another historic building.

The 2016 tour of eight Christmas-decorated homes included two historic ones under renovation. Visitors learned about the building techniques of the late 19th century and the current building techniques slated or begun for the planned renovations.

Also, two museums, the library (with its armor collection), the Chautauqua Winery, vintage travel trailers, an antique car, and St. Agatha’s three historic buildings were included.

For more information, or to show a home this year, contact at stagathaepiscopal@gmail.com, www.stagathadefuniak.org or call 850-830-7663.