Qualifying for a United States Golf Association championship is quite the accomplishment. The USGA hosts 14 of them, with local and sectional qualifiers ongoing.

The U.S. Senior’s Women’s Open starts Thursday at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. and Tuscaloosa’s Susan West will be playing. This is just the second such championship and the four-in-a-row State Women’s Senior Championship winner has qualified for both.

She will be joined in the field by Susie Redman, who hails from Mobile. Laura Davies of England is the defending champion.

Next up is the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball played at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort’s Old Macdonald and Pacific Dunes courses in Bandon, Ore. Current UA golfer Frankie Capan is exempt into the field (along with his playing partner Shuai Ming Wong).

The teams of Kevin Carden of Hoover and Tuscaloosa’s John Randall; former Auburn golfers Steven Groover of Hoover and Tyler McKeever of Atlanta; and former UA golfer Stewart Whitt of Athens with Wes Williams of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, have all qualified to play.

The U.S. Women’s Open, played last year at Shoal Creek, is next up, with former University of Alabama stars Emma Talley and Stephanie Meadow in the field at the Country Club of Charleston from May 30 to June 2. Former UA golfer Mia Landegren is an alternate.

The U.S. Open is next on its traditional Father’s Day weekend date, June 13-16. Venerable Pebble Beach Golf Links plays host, with local qualifiers ongoing, to be followed by sectional qualifiers.

Patton Kizzire, who grew up in Tuscaloosa, is exempt into the field as is former UA standout Justin Thomas. Other locals who will be playing include Auburn’s Jovan Rebula; Danny Willett, who played for Jacksonville State; Bubba Watson, who played for Faulkner State; and former UAB superstar Graeme McDowell, who won the U.S. Open in 2010, the last time Pebble Beach hosted.

Local qualifiers are ongoing, with former UA golfers Nick Rousey and Scott Strohmeyer advancing, as has current Crimson Tide golfer Wilson Furr, along with Mountain Brook’s Ford Clegg, who plays golf for Mississippi State. While Capan is an alternate, as are Wesley Hunter, Zachary Portemont and Tanner Guthrie, with more nationwide local qualifiers still to be contested.

Robby Shelton wins on Web.com Tour

Congratulations to former University of Alabama golfer Robby Shelton, who a week ago Sunday won the Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation. He finished on 15-under-par 273 tying Scottie Scheffler, whom he beat on the first playoff hole.

“It feels amazing. To finally get it done means so much to me,” Shelton told www.pgatour.com.

“I’ve been grinding for two to three years now, and it just hasn’t all been there. This week, it was. It was like the junior days playing against Scottie. We probably played 10 times together coming down the stretch in junior golf. To bury that putt on the last was awesome.”

With the win, Shelton earned 500 Web.com Tour Points and moved up eight spots into second place in the top 25 standings behind Xinjun Zhang. With the estimated total of 830 points needed to secure a PGA Tour card, he is poised to play on the PGA Tour with 1,058 points through the first 10 events.

The comeback was even sweeter for Shelton considering his recent string of near misses. He lost in a playoff to Lanto Griffin three weeks ago at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship at Capitol Hill in Prattville, before finishing T4 two weeks ago at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch.

Patrick Martin named to Palmer Cup team

Former Spain Park standout golfer and current top college player at Vanderbilt Patrick Martin has been selected to represent the U.S. Team in the Palmer Cup, to be played at The Alotian Club in Arkansas June 7-9.

This prestigious match pits college players from the U.S. against a team of Internationals. The U.S. Team is co-captained by University of Alabama women’s head coach Mic Potter and Vanderbilt’s men’s head coach Scott Limbaugh, who used to be Jay Seawell’s assistant coach at UA. Auburn men’s assistant coach Corey Maggard is an assistant coach.

The International team features locals Jiwon Jeon (South Korea, UA), Jovan Rebula (South Africa, AU), and Julie McCarthy (Ireland, AU).

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 26 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com.