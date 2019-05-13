PACE — Golfers enjoyed a warm bright sunny day this week at Stonebrook Golf Course.

Robin Dezarn, general manager for the course, said she has seen the level of golfing talent increase as new people come to the course.

"We've had a rash of hole-in-ones lately," Dezarn said, "no specific rhyme or reason."

One thing Dezarn said she wanted all people to know is that even though the golf course is in a gated community, it is open to the public. Some people, she said, have the wrong impression because of the guard gate at the front of the neighborhood.

"A lot of people get really scared because of the guard gate," she said. "But it is open to the public, and if you haven't come in to see us, please do so."

Dezarn said the course will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. She said they will be planning a celebration to mark the occasion but they have not finalized plans yet.

New golfers to the course described it as pleasant and relaxing, commenting on the picturesque scenery and varying degrees of challenge on the holes, including the elevation changes in the field.

One golfer, Chris Karpes, said the course was a "hidden gem" that had well-kempt greens.

For more information on Stonebrook, visit www.stonebrook-golf.com.