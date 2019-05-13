FREEPORT — New video is being released of a suspect moments before a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 25-year-old in Walton County.

Sunday, May 5 a small, dark red Honda sedan, driven by 24-year-old Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez, was traveling north on Highway 331 according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Jacob Dixon, 25, of Freeport, was standing inside the travel lane on 331 when the Honda entered the median, re-entered the road, and hit Dixon.

Velasquez was seen by witnesses leaving the scene. Dixon was pronounced dead a short time later.

By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FHP located the Honda and identified Velasquez as a suspect.

Now, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are releasing video of Velasquez just hours before the fatal crash in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information about Velasquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or (850) 245-1402, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.