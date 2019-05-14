All area codes are 850 unless specified.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): A fast-paced and absolutely hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in only 97 minutes at 7 p.m. May 18 at The Repertory Theatre in Seaside. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $24 for REP members. Three madcap men in tights using a trunk full of props, wigs, and outrageous costumes are on a mission — to bring you the entirety of the works of William Shakespeare in one fell swoop. Join them as they weave their wicked way through the works of the greatest English playwright in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

30A Locals Last Stand: It’s locals last chance to enjoy some community fun before the summer season kicks off. Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy free music from 3-7 p.m. May 19 at Watersound Origins, 530 Pathways Drive in WaterSound, with Chris Alvarado and Huck & Lilly and headliner Dread Clampitt. Local food trucks and vendors will also be available, including Grayton beer Brewpub, Sweet Henrietta’s, Temperley’s British Food Truck, and Ricks Shaved Ice Beach Treats.

Wind in the Willows: Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “The Wind in the Willows" at 7 p.m. May 18 and 2 p.m. May 19 in ECTC’s performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in