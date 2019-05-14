Brian Hammett caught and released a large mouth bass that weighed 15 pounds, 13 ounces.

A 15 pound, 13 ounce large mouth bass caught and released in Orange Lake by Brian Hammett of Ocala is the second-heaviest fish ever approved in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s TrophyCatch program.

After producing a large number of trophy bass in 2010 and 2011, Orange Lake went almost dry in the winter of 2011. Following several years of sustained high water, coupled with FWC staff working with local stakeholders to manage the lake, the current habitat is very good and the fishery has bounced back, according to FWC officials.

FWC officials also said crappie and panfish fishing has been very good on Orange Lake.

Hammett’s Hall of Fame catch, and nine other TrophyCatch bass weighing at least 8 pounds, have been approved in the program since January. Six of the 10 fish weighed more than 10 pounds.

FWC staff worked with stakeholders to write the Orange Lake Habitat Management Plan in 2015-2016. Activities are discussed at public meetings twice a year and have included vegetation shredding, tussock harvesting and invasive plant control.

Learn more at TrophyCatch.com, MyFWC.com/Lake and OrangeCreekBasin.wordpress.com.