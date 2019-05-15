A 5-year-old Orlando boy learned an important lesson in perseverance during his martial arts class this week.

Phoenix chose to break a wooden board with his heel in order to receive his yellow belt. If he didn't accomplish the challenge, he would fail the belt test, Fox 7 Austin reported.

In a video posted on Facebook, Phoenix attempts to break the board twice unsuccessfully. He gets upset and begins to cry.

His classmates start chanting his name to cheer him on. After a few more tries, he finally breaks the board and the room goes crazy. His classmates scream, hug him, and eventually tackle him to the floor in excitement.

“My boy learned one of the most important lessons in his life today! Never, ever give up!” his mother, Claudia Swonger, wrote in a Facebook post.

