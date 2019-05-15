Emily Cowan joined CHELCO's executive team as the new vice president of member services in March this year.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University at Fort Wayne and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Indiana Wesleyan. She also completed the MIP, Management Internship Program, from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Cowan previously worked at Kosciusko Rural Electric Membership Cooperative (KREMC) for 11 years in Warsaw, Ind. on the executive team as manager of marketing and member services. Under her leadership, KREMC won four national Touchstone Energy Spotlight on Excellence awards. Cowan brings with her experience in managing member services, marketing, and communications functions, which will include a comprehensive energy marketing program.

“We are fortunate to have Emily as part of the CHELCO team,” said CHELCO CEO Steve Rhodes. “Her knowledge of the electric cooperative industry, and her experience in multiple areas of the member services division, will be an asset to our employees, members and community.”

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 52,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties.