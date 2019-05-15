BRUCE — Firefighters from Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Wednesday after a neighbor reported heavy flames coming from inside the home.

The neighbor called 911 call at 4:12 a.m. to the Walton County Sheriff's Office and stated that a nearby home on Rooks Bluff Road was on fire. The caller advised he woke up to a loud “boom,” and quickly ran outside to see where the noise came from. Once outside, he saw a neighboring mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release from Walton County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were promptly dispatched to the home. Upon arrival, firefighters found the mobile home had already collapsed from the blaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes, the release said.

One resident was home at the time of the fire. The family dogs began barking when the fire broke out and the resident woke up in time to get herself and her pets out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home.