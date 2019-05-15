Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off summer with a free Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf beginning with Forrest Williams Band in the Events Plaza from 7-9 p.m. May 25. Free children activities, including face painting, balloon animals, and lawn games, will be from 6-9 p.m. May 26 with Coconut Radio playing from 7-9 p.m. and patriotic fireworks at 9 p.m. The Sandestin Owners Association and Village of Baytowne Wharf will host a Memorial Day Ceremony beginning promptly at 7 May 27 in the Events Plaza. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join in to honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

Memorial Day Weekend Concert

Join the Mattie Kelly Arts Center for their Memorial Day Weekend Concert at 6:30 p.m. May 25 in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheater. In honor of America’s veterans and first responders, the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and Northwest Florida State College present a stirring concert of patriotic tunes for the whole family. Pack a picnic and enjoy an evening under the stars. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/MKACtickets or call 729-6000. Entry is free for active duty military and their families with ID.

Sinfonia Goes Pops

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the annual Sinfonia Goes Pops concert followed by fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the orchestral sounds of Sinfonia Gulf Coast under the palm trees in the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 7:30 p..m. May 26. Free and open to the public. Bring blankets and low-back chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Celebrate with a SunQuest Cruises Fireworks Dinner Cruise at 7:30 p.m. May 26 on the Solaris docked at Baytowne Marina. Enjoy live entertainment, dancing and a chef prepared 3-course dinner. The evening ends with fireworks. Tickets are $79/adults; $38/children 2-10; and $20/infants, no meal. Reservations required at sunquestcruises.com or call 650-2519.

Kick Off to Summer

Enjoy this kickoff to summer with a special Memorial Day Concert, Band Together: A Benefit Concert for HOPE Panhandle, at 6 p.m. May 27 on the St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach. Join Lee Brice & Friends for a night of music, dancing, food, fun and fundraising to support those affected by Hurricane Michael in neighboring communities. Bring a chair or blanket. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.bandtogetherfl.com.

Service at Gum Creek Cemetery

The 23rd annual Memorial Day Service will be held at the Gum Creek Cemetery, north of DeFuniak Springs off State Road 83 near Glendale, at 8 a.m. May 27.

Service at Gulf Cemetery

Gulf Cemetery will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27 in Santa Rosa Beach. The service will include a keynote speech by Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and F-15 Fighter Pilot, Scott Warner. Cloud 9 Orchestra, a local big band, will play music during the ceremony. There will be a military aircraft flyover during the national anthem and the Walton County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will provide a ceremonial volley salute to the fallen. The ceremony will conclude with a "missing man" flyover formation performed with WWII aircraft by the Destin Warbirds.