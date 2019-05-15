CRESTVIEW — Calvin Lee Wilks, Jr. was sentenced to 14.8 years in state prison followed by three years of probation for DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury and no vehicle registration.

On April 21, 2018, the Wilks was driving a 1998 Acura Sedan with 30-yr-old Derek Anthony Varner in the front passenger seat. Evidence at the scene revealed that Wilks drove onto the shoulder of Pandora Drive in Crestview and over-corrected, which placed his vehicle directly in the path of a Chevrolet 1500 truck driven by a 19-yr-old female who was a senior in high school.

Varner was pronounced dead on scene. The female victim received serious injuries and was life-flighted for medical treatment.

Wilks admitted that he had been drinking and should not have been driving. A test of his blood revealed an alcohol level of .147 as well as the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The investigation was conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol with assistance from the Crestview Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.