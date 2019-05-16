Doug Logan, a Vietnam veteran with two bronze stars, who went on to promote concerts for the Rolling Stones, is lacing his boots and strapping on a ruck sack. Again.

SARASOTA — Doug Logan is a wanderer. Folks around here call him "the Siesta Key Guy" or the "unofficial mayor of Midnight Pass Road." He’s out there every day. Sometimes with a hiking backpack stuffed with bags of kitty litter. Other times he’s wearing a Santa hat or a Halloween mask. It all depends.

Call him whatever you want. Don’t call him retired.

“Napoleon retired at Waterloo; he gave up and became a snowbird on the island of Elba. I don’t want to be the Napoleon of Siesta Key,” said Logan, 75, pushing through one of his last 10-mile hikes from his home on Siesta Key to a cafe on St. Armands Circle for a cappuccino and a chocolate macaron.

Logan’s been training for the last two and a half months. He’s preparing for something big.

On April 30, he’ll check his 30-pound backpack, hiking boots and a cutout photo of Chloe, his 2-year-old granddaughter, and board a plane for Lisbon, Portugal.

Logan’s not going to wander the Torre de Belém, stuff himself with Bacalhau à Brás or wash it down with a glass of Ginjinha.

He’s going to Lisbon to lose himself on the Camino de Santiago — his third attempt at the network of medieval pilgrim trails that lead to the shrine of Saint James the Apostle in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.

On Logan’s first attempt in 2017 at the almost 500-mile French Way, the most popular Camino route that begins at Saint Jean Pied de Port on the French side of the Pyrenees, he walked an average of 14 miles a day.

Logan almost made it halfway when his right knee went out. Two days later, he flew home. Determined not to give up, Logan returned to finish the trail the following year.

This time Logan will attempt to traverse the almost 400-mile Portugues Way. This trail winds northward, along ancient tracks and paths that run through woodlands, farmlands, cities, towns and villages.

He'll also be blogging about the experience daily for the Herald-Tribune, online at heraldtribune.com/logan.

Those who wander

An estimated 327,342 people completed the pilgrimage last year, according to statistics gathered by the Pilgrim’s Office in Santiago. Only 17 percent were over 60 years old.

It’s not unusual to meet a pilgrim pushing to finish the walk for a loved one who died. It’s not unusual to meet a pilgrim trying to overcome grief or depression. It’s also not unusual to meet a pilgrim, like Logan, who is at a major turning point in their lives.

Logan is a Vietnam survivor with two Bronze Stars, who went on to promote concerts for the likes of U2, Michael Jackson and the Rolling Stones, and then, for a time, book performances at the Van Wezel.

So why is the 75-year-old lacing up hiking boots and strapping on a rucksack to set off again?

“I’m at page 500 of a 600-page book,” said Logan. “The other attempts were to flip through the first 500 pages of my life.”

The transformative power of the Camino is hard to explain to those who haven’t been there.

Perhaps it’s a combination of being thirsty, hungry and sore all the time. Maybe it’s the relationships you build with other pilgrims. Perhaps it’s those long periods of silence that tear down your defenses. Maybe it’s all of it combined, Logan said.

But those who make the journey, those who kick off their boots in Obradoiro square and stare up at the gothic facade of the Santiago de Compostela, are somehow transformed.

That change can be an addiction. Many return to do it all over again because there are still things to think about.

Looking back

Born in the United States, but raised in Cuba, Logan spent most of his early years bouncing between the two countries. At 16, shortly after Fidel Castro’s revolutionary 26th of July Movement and its allies overthrew Cuban President Fulgencio Batista, his family fled the Caribbean Island.

Growing up, Logan perfected his English on the playgrounds in Montclair, New Jersey. The Good Humor ice cream truck driver helped, too.

In 1964, during his senior year at Manhattan College, Logan was drafted into the military. Then, in 1966, came a year of lying in the mud with the 101st airborne, getting shot at in the mountains, jungles and rice paddies of central Vietnam.

In 1980, Logan married his wife, Ann. Son Carter came in 1982, then Phil two years later.

Logan spent much of his career as a sports executive — first as the commissioner of Major League Soccer and next as CEO of USA Track and Field.

His last full-time job ended in 2016 after he stepped down as the director of the city's efforts to end homelessness through a nonprofit after concerns were raised that the nonprofit would be subject to the state’s open government laws.

Frustrated, disappointed and feeling misunderstood, Logan began to wonder what he’d do next. At 74, no one wanted to put him on the payroll.

“Retiring, I realized, was something you do when you’ve stopped — when you’ve retreated," he said. "I haven’t retreated. I’m no Napoleon.”

So the Camino de Santiago came to mind. It was the next hurdle — the next adventure. The next challenge.

“I wanted to know whether I had been a good person,” said Logan. “I wanted to look back at those instances where I fell along the way. I wanted to know what will lead to the final chapters and how I can be a better person in the last 100 pages of my life.”

Logan traveled mostly with younger people. The next oldest in his group, a software programmer from Louisiana, was 35 years younger.

But he met a few folks his age. There was the German on the outskirts of a small Spanish village. The man was beating a fig tree with a trekking pole. They sat together for 20 minutes or so, eating figs in silence. They didn’t speak the same language, “except for the universal language of shared experience and a meal.”

Then there was the 84-year-old Dutch woman with no fat on her body. She was completing her sixth Camino. She swore that it wouldn’t be her last.

That got him thinking.

“There are so many messages that old guys like me get,” said Logan. “They say, and our bodies say, that it’s over for us. So we sit there, play a little golf, and be content with not being a part of the conversation. But for me, I take it as a challenge, as a way to say that I’m still in the game. I’m still playing.”

Strong elbows

Logan made a list — around his 74th birthday, before leaving for the Camino the first time. He called it the 10 commandments of aging happily. It went something like this:

Eat sparingly, move constantly, talk to everybody, investigate everything, dance with abandon (no restrictions), modulate the volume (speak quieter), slow the tempo, be quick to adapt, slow to complain and be accepting.

That’s how you face the last 100 pages.

But still, Logan finds it hard to find other seniors like him.

Yes, active seniors often pop up in newspaper headlines and televisions nationwide. Some guys his age run for president. Others go back to college or start a fashion-modeling career. One 80-year-old reached the summit of Everest in 2013. Even Sarasota’s own Bob Kaufman, a longtime computer guy, is Best Buy’s oldest employee at 89.

“But for every old guy or girl with gray hair and wrinkles out there doing stuff, there are still much more of them thinking, sitting and letting age determine how they face the second half of their lives,” Logan said. “Society will put limitations on when and where you can participate. But my message to them is that is not over. Get in there. Use those elbows.”

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



