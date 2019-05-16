The Walton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the May 5 death of a Miramar Beach woman.

The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of the death to be drowning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said the death of Maria Petit, who was 58, appeared to be accidental. She said that Petit had abrasions on her neck when she was found in a private lake by three boaters.

According to a preliminary report filed by FWC, the three boaters were water skiing when they located Petit's body close to a paddle board. The lake, which is popular for water skiing, is off of Sugar Beach Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Indications are she fell either while getting on or off the paddle board and struck her head, the report said.

The Sheriff's Office believes the abrasions were caused by Petit falling off her paddle board onto rocks.

Petit was found around 11 a.m. The report did not indicate when she was last seen or how long she might have been in the water.

Dobridnia and FWC spokeswoman Rebekah Nelson declined Wednesday to release additional information, citing an open investigation.