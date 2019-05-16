Earlier this year, PlayStation launched their State of Play video series of livestreams in which they announce new games and share details about upcoming titles. The first State of Play livestream took place in April, and with the exception of the upcoming "Iron Man" game for the PSVR, the show was rather disappointing.

The second State of Play premiered last week. It was a massive improvement and announced a brand new game coming next year that quickly shot up near the top of my most anticipated games list.

Although only about 10 minutes long, Sony crammed a lot into the livestream. Everything on the show looked good, but clearly some titles aren't for me (the upcoming Iceborne expansion to "Monster Hunter World" and the re-reveal of the "Final Fantasy VII" remake).

One of the more interesting games announced during the stream was "Away: The Survival Series," which is designed to be the video game version of an animal documentary series like "Planet Earth" in which you play as a sugar glider, a small, omnivorous possum that glides.

The game that really has me excited is "Predator: Hunting Grounds," inspired by the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie and franchise. The game is being developed by Illfonic, the team that developed "Friday the 13th: The Game" with Gun Media.

Similar to "Friday the 13th," "Predator: Hunting Grounds" is going to be an asymmetric online multiplayer title in which one group of players are a heavily-armed paramilitary team going against one player playing as a Predator. Unlike "Friday the 13th," which is a small independent game that was primarily funded through a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign, "Predator: Hunting Grounds" is being treated like one of Sony's first party titles and has its full financial backing.

Coming across a Predator in the game, like it is coming face to face with Jason in "Friday the 13th," should be a nerve-wracking experience even for a heavily armed soldier. If Illfonic can capture this again, "Predator: Hunting Grounds" should be a lot of fun.

"Friday the 13th" is one of my favorite games in recent years, and it was made for cheap. I can't wait to see what the developers can do when they have a budget and PlayStation behind them as partners when the game comes out next year.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Friday the 13th: The Game" and "Cuphead." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.