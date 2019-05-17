Wednesday-Saturday

Montgomery

Pairings, results

---

CLASS 1A

Friday

Round 1

All games 9 a.m.

Appalachian vs. Kinston

Holy Spirit vs. Spring Garden

Mars Hill Bible vs. Verbena

Brantley vs. Belgreen

---

CLASS 2A

Wednesday

Round 1

Sand Rock 10. Luverne 4

Collinsville 8, Leroy 6

Hatton 10, Thorsby 0

G.W. Long 4, Sumiton Christian 2

Winners' bracket

Collinsville 8, Sand Rock 4

G.W. Long 2, Hatton 0

Losers' bracket

Leroy 10, Luverne 0

Sumiton Christian 9, Thorsby 0

Hatton 2, Leroy 0

Sand Rock 7, Sumiton Christian 7

Thursday

Winners' Bracket

G.W. Long 13, Collinsville 3

Losers' bracket

Hatton 9, Collinsville 1

Championship

G.W. Long vs. Hatton (n)

---

CLASS 3A

Wednesday

Round 1

Wicksburg 11, Oakman 1

Prattville Christian 3, Plainview 1

Pisgah 8, Hale County 0

Geneva 8, Pleasant Valley 6

Winners' bracket

Wicksbrug 5, Prattville Christian 3

Pisgah 12, Geneva 2

Losers' bracket

Oakman 8, Plainview 7

Pleasant Valley 7, Hale County 6

Geneva 8, Oakman 4

Prattville Christian 7, Pleasant Valley 6

Thursday

Winners' bracket

Pisgah 2, Wicksburg 0

Losers' bracket

Prattville Christian 2, Geneva 0

Prattville Christian vs. Wicksburg (n)

Championship

Pisgah vs. Prattville Christian-Wicksburg winner

---

CLASS 4A

Friday

Round 1

All games 10:45 a.m.

Good Hope vs. Alabama Christian

American Christian Acad. vs. Rogers

North Jackson vs. Holtville

Dale County vs. White Plains

---

CLASS 5A

Thursday

Round 1

Rehobeth 7, Mortimer Jordan 0

John Carroll 11, Sardis 1

Ardmore 12, Shelby County 4

Hayden 8, Satsuma 4

Winners' bracket

Rehobeth vs. John Caroll

Ardmore vs. Hayden

Losers' bracket

Mortimer Jordan 5, Sardis 1

Shelby County 7, Satsuma 5

---

CLASS 6A

Wednesday

Round 1

Gardendale 12, Baldwin County 5

Brookwood 2, Hartselle 0

Buckhorn 8, Helena 3

Spanish Fort 4, Pell City 0

Winners' bracket

Gardendale 6, Brookwood 0

Buckhorn 3, Spanish Fort 0

Losers' bracket

Hartselle 15, Badwin County 4

Pell City 3, Helena 2

Spanish Fort 4, Hartselle 1

Brookwood 7, Pell City 0

Thursday

Winners' bracket

Gardendale 3, Buckhorn 1

Losers' bracket

Brookwood 4, Spanish Fort 2 (11 innings)

Brookwood vs. Buckhorn

Championship

Gardendale vs. Buckhorn/Brookwood winner

---

Class 7A

Thursday

Spain Park 4, Baker 2

Auburn 5, Bob Jones 2

Sparkman 10, Central-Phenix City 4

Fairhope 2, Hewitt-Trussville 0

Winners' bracket

Spain Park vs. Auburn

Sparkman vs. Fairhope

Losers' bracket

Baker vs. Bob Jones

Central-Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville

AHSAA BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday-Saturday

Montgomery

Paterson Field (PF) and Riverwalk Stadium (RS)

---

Monday, May 13

Class 1A: Mars Hill Bible 4, Brantley 3

---

Tuesday

Riverwalk Stadium

Class 1A: Mars Hill Bible (34-6) 13, Brantley 2; Mars Hill (34-6) wins series 2-0

Paterson Field

Class 3A: Providence Christian 4, Piedmont 0

---

Wednesday

Riverwalk Stadium

Class 3A: Providence Christian 4,16, Piedmont 5,6; Providence Christian (30-9) wins series 2-1

Paterson Field

Class 2A: G.W. Long 18, Westbrook Christian 5

Class 4A: Brooks 4, Sipsey Valley 1

---

Thursday

Riverwalk Stadium

Class 2A: G.W. Long 7, Westbrook Christian 0; G.W. Long (34-6) wins series 2-0

Class 4A: Brooks 6, Sipsey Valley 4; Brooks (27-8) wins series 2-0

Paterson Field

Class 5A: Briarwood Christian 5, Springville 4

Class 6A: Cullman (28-13) vs. Chelsea (26-13) (n)

---

Friday

Riverwalk Stadium

Class 5A: Springville vs. Briarwood Christian, Game 2, 10 a.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)

Class 6A: Cullman vs. Chelsea, Game 2, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)

Paterson Field

Class 7A: Bob Jones (41-8) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (30-7), Game 1, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Riverwalk Stadium

Class 7A: Bob Jones vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic, Game 2, 10 a.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)