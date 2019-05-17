SEASIDE — Additions to Bud & Alley's Waterfront Restaurant and Bar are expected to be complete by the end of this year or early 2020.

Owner Dave Rauschkolb said construction is on schedule and that the "enhancement project" would really start taking shape over the new few weeks.

Despite the renovations under way, business is booming, Rauschkolb said, with numbers up by about 10% from past years.

"That was the one thing I was concerned about was people seeing the construction fence and maybe going to eat somewhere else, but clearly that's not the case," he said.

Within the next few weeks, he expected to open the first in a series of new bathrooms.

He added that the project, which also includes additional room on the roof deck and a bell tower with an elevator, wasn't necessarily to make room for more guests but to enhance the Bud & Alley's experience.

All in all, the restaurant's capacity will only increase by about 30.

"The customer experience on the roof deck is going to be much more enhanced because you'll be able to sit at a bar and look at the Gulf," Rauschkolb said. "The overall experience of going to the beach in that location and also going to Bud & Alley's will be enhanced."

Rauschkolb, who founded the restaurant more than 30 years ago, said the tower and elevator would be the final pieces of the puzzle.

As far as the restaurant's steady foot traffic during the project, he credited the brand's "excellent reputation, excellent location, excellent food and service and also an interest in what's going to be happening at Bud & Alley's in the future."

For more information, visit www.budandalleys.com.