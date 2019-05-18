Edge Elementary School, led by Niceville High School senior Hannah Langston, raised $1,605 during the Edge spirit week for Relay for Life.

Hannah, who was an Edge Tiger, serves as an NHS youth ambassador for the Niceville/Valparaiso Relay for Life team. Hannah met with Edge students during their physical education time, and she planned events such as a pennies-for-Popsicles parties and 25-cent whacky sock day.

In addition, Hannah personally raised $1,500 for Relay for Life, which supports cancer research and education.

---

Eglin Elementary School first-graders took a walk through history as part of a field trip to the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida in Valparaiso.

The school holds it year-end, summer reading book fair until May 24.

---

In a continuation from a past School Scoops, recognition goes to Fort Walton Beach High School artists who placed in the three-dimension category of the district's show.

First place: Savannah Bailey, Kayla Griffin and Journey Washingtonhigh;

Second place: Veronica Mead and Madison Larmube;

Third place: Veronica Mead, Carolanne Heslep and Ariah Little.

---

The Paxton School track team brought home two places from the state tournament: Eugene Hall took eighth in the 400-meter run and Ke’ontae Sanders placed fifth in the triple jump.

Also competing at the state level were Caylor Dixon, Lilly Kemp, Philip Anderson, Ciara Stricklin and Jacqueline Stricklin under coaches Laurie Gilbert and Corinne Wilson.

---

West DeFuniak Elementary School second-graders took a field trip to the Rocking B-A-B Ranch in DeFuniak Springs, where they learned about common farm and exotic animals housed on site. They enjoyed an animal petting arena, a train ride and lunch in the Big Barn.

---

Seacoast High School students Reagan Wells, Knoxye Grinstead, Mary Katherine Rookis and Sierra Smith placed first as a group in the Florida History Day state competition. They created a mock trial performance of the triumphs and tragedies of the Lowell Mills and qualified to compete at the National History Day in June.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.