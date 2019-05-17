SANTA ROSA BEACH — On April 27, the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presented $1,500 received through a grant from Fish Florida to park officials.

This money will support the upcoming Kids Fishing workshop at the park on June 15. The Kids Fishing Workshop is an opportunity for children, along with their parents, to learn about fish, ways to fish, places to fish and how to fish in a fun educational environment. There will be interactive education stations for the children attending the event to work their way through and learn things like knot tying, casting, fish identification, habitats and ways to minimize any potential negative impact on the environment while fishing. Also, thanks to a grant from Fish Florida, a rod and reel and water bottle will go home with the first 300 children to complete their journey through the educational stations so they can continue to have fishing excursions with their families after the event.

The Fish Florida grant program is funded through the sales of the Fish Florida Sailfish License Plate. For more information about the Fish Florida license plate and grant program visit: https://www.fishfloridatag.org/