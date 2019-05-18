Chipley — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, and ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between Benning Drive and Gulf Shore Drive between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23. These closures are required to allow crews to lower manholes in the roadway and continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.

State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions-

The Mid-Bay Bridge (State Road 293) will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Monday, May 20 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 as workers continue permanent repairs. Drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closures.

Beginning Saturday, May 25, and continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.

Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction- Work activities began Thursday, May 16 on S.R. 4 to replace the bridge over Blackwater River, four miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge as the new structure is built on a new alignment to the south of the current structure.

U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Construction activities continue. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23.

S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.

S.R. 85 (Eglin Parkway) Utility Work- The southbound, outside lane from the Cinco Bayou Bridge to just north S.R. 188 (Racetrack Road) will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18 as utility crews perform work.

S.R. 85 (Eglin Parkway) Driveway Construction- The southbound, outside lane just south of S.R. 188 (Racetrack Road) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 as crews construct a driveway and sidewalk for a new commercial development.

U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- The following traffic impacts will take place during the week of Monday, May 20.

Drivers can expect intermittent, east and westbound lane closures between Airport Road and the Okaloosa/Walton County line from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 23, as crews replace low-profile barrier wall.

Scenic Highway 98 (C.R. 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, remains closed at the U.S. 98 intersection as crews adjust the elevation of the intersection and install new drainage pipe. Drivers will be detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98 and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through the end of May 2019.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:

Construction crews will be installing drainage pipe beneath Poinciana Boulevard on the south side of U.S. 98 this week. The work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and may require Poinciana Boulevard to be reduced to a single travel lane.

Construction crews will be installing drainage pipe beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Poinciana Boulevard and Scenic Gulf Drive, the week of Monday, May 19. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from Monday, May 20 until Thursday, May 23 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

S.R. 20 near Jonathan Drive- The westbound lane near Jonathan Drive in Freeport will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, as crews perform ditch maintenance.

U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation- Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.