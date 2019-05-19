Horst part of first

NSLS chapter at Troy

Abby Horst of Albertville was among the charter inductees into the new National Society of Leadership and Success chapter at Troy University.

The NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership honor society. Students are selected by their college for membership based on either academic standing or leadership potential.

Cato to serve

as SGA senator

Clayton Cato of Ashville will serve as a Student Government Association senator during the 2019-20 academic year at Troy University.

Cato was elected during the Spring 2019 semester.

Area students join

Phi Kappa Phi

Several Northeast Alabama residents were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Helen Compton and Jesse Groover of Attalla, Bailey Cook and Sarah Miles of Gadsden, Abby Cruse of Fort Payne, Hali Dickeson and Brett Thornberg of Piedmont and Amanda Whitley of Fyffe were initiated at Jacksonville State University. Thomas Roden of Albertville was initiated at UAB.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Cheatwood honored

at Trevecca Nazarene

Wesley Cheatwood of Rainbow City received the Kyle Funke Student Activities Award during the annual awards ceremony at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

Cheatwood is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Trevecca.

Hines graduates

from Grantham

LaTrece Hines of Gadsden graduated with a Master of Health Care Administration degree from Grantham University, a 100 percent online university.

Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans.

Three honored

at Berry College

Mason Brown of Gadsden, Lesley Cox of Attalla and Trey DeBerry of Gaylesville were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Phi Theta Kappa

inducts members

The Rho Rho Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Gadsden State Community College recently held its 2019 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States and internationally.

Students inducted were:

Albertville: Dennis Presley, Rebecca White

Alexandria: Dru Davis, Shelby Lowery, Periann Wills

Altoona: Kali Morton

Anniston: Jocelyn Bernstein, Jamerious Borden, Candace Brooks, Ta’Dallious Brown, Jodi Burke, Jacob Callahan, Mischaela Cole, Dezaray Dean, Chris Forlines, Cheyenne Fulmer, Cody Fulmer, Sarina Gibson, Beverley Graham, Christa Guy, Tyhre Heath, Rachael Hendricks, Kiley Hodge, Anh Huynh, Victoria Lewis, Ivy McCurley, Lindie Peeples, Haley Shaw, Anna Vice, Laquisha Whetstone

Arab: Christy Daniels

Ashville: Alaysia Byers, Phillip Johnson

Attalla: Nathan Colegrove, Kaden Epperson, Brian Galimore, Abby Kell, Jeffrey Morrow, Rayley Nelson

Birmingham: Abigail Gillis

Boaz: Kaitlin Absher, Brittany Kirkland, Katelyn Passmore

Cedar Bluff: Robert Green, Hannah Stewart

Centre: Joshua Bolton, Kyle Burgess, Angela Roer, Caden Thacker, Emily Williams J. Winkles

Chelsea: Taylor Hackett

Decatur: Macary Humphrey, Madelyn Massey

Delta: Mollie Owens

Eastaboga: Ian Jobst, Kaitlin Davidson, Randi Pruett

Fort Payne: Noah Blalock

Fruithurst: Skylar Shierling

Gadsden: DeAnne Bothwell, Arreon Byers, Charity Campbell, Easton Foreman, Jessica Glass, Charles Griffith, Benjamin Hall, Jonathon Hall, Dashira Hampton, Taylor Hardin, Kailey Hardy, Adrian Herrera, Andres Herrera, Landon Johnson, Nadia Katbi, Kathryn Kelley, Selena King, Coley Marlow, Forest McClinton, Mustafa Pointer, Erin Ramsey, Shane Rasbury, Jeria Spivey, Brittany Treadwell, Kirsten Vaughn, Andreanna Wachtler, Marcus Waits, Zeuntae’ Young

Gallant: Javin O’ Barr

Gaylesville: Kayla Colbert

Glencoe: Jessica Diggs, Jared Edwards, Jennifer Martin, Cameron Nessler, Zoe West

Heflin: Casey Padgett

Hokes Bluff: Devin Guyton, Cayman Tisdale, Ragan Wilkinson

Horton: Tyla Gilliland

Jacksonville: Elijah Bush, Aja Diamond, Raymond Dickens, Nina Frolik, Alexis King, Dalton Payne, Brianna Putman, Courtney Upton, Bethany Welch, Kyle Willhide, Kierria Wright

Leeds: Eric Hatfield

Leesburg: Melani Alward, Dylan Pitts

Lineville: David Masten

Moody: Angel Weimer

Mountain Brook: Deana Breckenridge

Munford: Kacie Anderson, Phillip Beach, Trey Brady, Heather Mayfield, Candace Webb

Muscadine: Stephanie Morgan

Odenville: Bailey Howell

Ohatchee: Hannah Cole, Shaylee Elders, Lauren Martin, Peighton Tavis

Oneonta: Jordan Hicks

Oxford: Melissa Bishop, Laquaramyshi Bonds, Pamela Byrams, Dana Clark, Mhiyauna Heard, Jorge Martinez, April McCord, Jaden Starr, Stephen Thompson, Michael Waters, Madelyn Wright

Pell City: Mary Sparks

Piedmont: Madison Bowman, Jon Bright, Jared Kilgore, Meredith Pell, Rolonzia Stitts, Krista Tyree

Ragland: Devin Turner

Rainbow City: Robert Bohannon, Jacob Clarke, Daijah Collins, Ashley Davenport, Rachael Elmubaid, Megan Fazekas, Corley Groover, Fenny Patel, Michael Poole, Whittney Smith

Ranburne: Talley Estes, Mallory Pollard, Ashley Skinner, Lori Terry

Remlap: Maggie Lee

Southside: Ruth Baker, Dawson Boggs, Judy Campbell, Noah Campbell, Courtney Carnes, Jennifer Clark, Hannah Clough, Lacy Downey, Hannah Grantland, Autumn Hardeman, Laura Lyles, Rachel Mayo, Jordan Reavis, Landon Thompson, Luis Vazquez, Kari Wineman

Springville: Alexandra Booker, Cedric McDonald

Talladega: Kassey Epperson, Dynasty Smith

Trussville: Karissa King

Weaver: Almotasem Alnaham, Dalton Hamby

India: Nishaben Patel

Nigeria: Temiloluwa Ariyibi, Florence Omu

South Korea: Seoyoung Park

Tunisia: Afef Kharfia, Malek Omri

Gadsden State technical

students honored

The National Technical Honor Society at Gadsden State Community College has added 37 new members. The organization is a leader in providing recognition for excellence in career and technical education, creating significant occupational opportunities for America’s top workforce education students, access to an employment database maintained by the organization and letters of recommendation to gain employment, scholarships and college admission.

NTHS membership is open to students in all technical programs offered at Gadsden State. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher for a technical program major, the recommendation of a faculty member and be active in their community to qualify for membership. Students inducted for 2018-2019 are:

Attalla: Jeffrey Morrow

Boaz: Anthony Hawkins, Drake King

Centre: Michael Brewer

Delta: Justin D. Epps, Fulton White

Fruithurst: Pamela Byrams

Gadsden: Zachary Daniel, Douglas Guyton, Justin Hundley, Mustafa Pointer, Shane Rasbury, Issac Robinson, Nicole T. Scott, Corey W. Winters

Heflin: Justin Simmons

Hokes Bluff: Kailey Hardy

Jacksonville: Mason Atkins, Rivan Hill, Caleb McFall, Jocelyn Youngblood

Lineville: David Masten, Timothy Tucker

Munford: Trey Brady, Rhonda Sexton

Ohatchee: Aubrey Scott Haynes

Oxford: Matthew Bentley, Robert Cline, Helenia Hess, Dontrell Perkins

Piedmont: James W. Bishop, Jared Kilgore, Samuel Parris

Rainbow City: Robert Bohannon, Alex Collins, Samaritan Williams

Springville: Cedric McDonald

Students earn honors

at Shelton State

Alexander Cashman of Glencoe and Baylor Weldy of Rainbow City made the Dean’s List at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa for the Spring 2019 semester.

Requirements for the Dean’s List are a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above, but below a 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level coursework.

Northeast Alabama students who completed the requirements for certificates or degrees were Alexander; John Caleb Holland, Boaz; Sydney Lynn Moses, Fort Payne; and Alexander Lee Coker and Kendall Grace Johnson, Hokes Bluff.