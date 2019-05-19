Principal

William Martin

Baccalaureate ceremonies

May 12, 2019, 5 p.m.

School gymnasium

Speaker

John Pettway

Graduation exercises

May 17, 2019, 6 p.m.

School gymnasium

Valedictorian

Tanita Harris, daughter of Mrs. Tiffony Harris Jackson. She has a 3.94 GPA.

Salutatorian

A'Kayla McGhee, guardian LaKecia McGhee. She has a 3.1 GPA

Class officers

Demarkio Dandridge, president

A'Kayla McGhee, vice president

Crystal McGhee, secretary

Ladayshia McGhee, assistant secretary

April Barber, treasurer

Rayshawn Steele, parliamentarian

J'Cedric Haywood, chaplain

Class colors

Blue, silver and gold

Class motto

"We may live in an age of instant messaging, instant gratification, and Instagram, but there is no way to short-circuit the path to success."

Candidates for graduation include Laquarius Dae'Quan Anderson, April Camile Barber, Demarkio Sawain Dandridge, Robin Dell Harris Jr., Tanita Ariana Harris, J'Cedric Narkell Haywood, Lonnie Louis Henton Jr., LaDarious Lamar Hood, Da'Kendreous Day'Shawn Dukes Jenkins, Stacey Shawquice Johnson, John Willie Jones Jr., Akayla Sade' McGhee, Crystal Adorn McGhee, La'Dayshia Ronya McGhee, Rayshawn Jermond Steele.