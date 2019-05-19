DESTIN — A man who was found floating face-down in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday afternoon later passed away at a Destin medical facility, authorities say.

A 911 call from near Sandpiper Cove came in at 3:24 p.m., according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

When the man was pulled out of the water, a nurse on the scene performed CPR before the man was rushed to the Destin Emergency Room.

He was pronounced dead an hour later.

The man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.