Brace yourselves, new stores are coming to the Destin Commons.

Since February, at least five new stores and restaurants have opened at Destin Commons, with three more already in the works.

For the foodies, the highly-anticipated Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen opened in March and offers comfort food from recipes by the Food Network celebrity. The locally-owned doughnut shop Destination Little Donuts merged with the Cups & Cones coffee and gelato shop, which was already established at Destin Commons.

One of the next businesses to open will be Gulf Coast Burger Company, which is expected to open in mid-June and is known for is gourmet burgers and large milkshakes in Mason jars called Cat 5 shakes. The restaurant will be moving into the former Johnny Rockets space and expanding into the former Godiva store.

“They will have a separate milkshake shop where you can go in and just order milkshakes,” said Brooke Zannis, the marketing manager for Destin Commons.

Another Broken Egg Café, which has locations in Miramar Beach and Grayton Beach, is still expected to open sometime this summer. Popular for its hearty breakfast, brunch and lunch menus, the café will move in to a previously vacant space between World of Beer and Zoe’s Kitchen.

Customers will also have more clothing options with the addition of two new retail stores, Torrid and The Copper Closet.

The Copper Closet is a trendy and affordable women’s boutique that is now open. With 10 locations across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the store’s Facebook page states that “everything is under $45, everyday.”

The plus-size women’s clothing store Torrid will be opening in the fall in the space where Brookstone was previously. Since opening in 2001, Torrid has expanded to over 500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Some other new stores include Innerlight Surf and Skate Shop, one of four locations from Pensacola Beach to Destin, and Ridemakerz, an interactive experience where kids ages 4-10 can build and customize their own freewheel or radio-controlled toy cars and trucks. According to their website, there are more than 649 possible combinations kids can make.

But that’s not the end of it. Zannis said that Destin Commons will be announcing another new addition soon.