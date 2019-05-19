OKALOOSA COUNTY — Spas stretching across Northwest Florida have begun using a compound found in cannabis for massages and other treatments.

Om Relaxation Spa near Holiday Drive in Miramar Beach is one of the latest locations to incorporate CBD products into its services. Owner Dina Haas, who opened her business last week, said some studies suggest CBD helps ease stress, anxiety, arthritis and other aliments.

"CBD has been found to have healing affects," Haas said. "It's considered a supplement, not a medication."

CBD, or cannabidiol, is said to be a non-psychoactive substance, according to research. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is said by some to not directly stimulate the canonical cannabinoid receptors.

Haas said her spa offers a 60-minute massage at a base price of $100. The addition of CBD ranges in price, depending on the level of CBD clients want their oils to contain.

Haas said for clients wanting to just feel more relaxed, she suggests 50 milligrams of CBD for an additional $30. One hundred milligrams listed for "pain relief" is an additional $60, and 200 milligrams listed for "chronic pain/injury" is an extra $90.

Om Relaxation is not alone in offering CBD massages in Miramar Beach.

Surfside Spa on Scenic Gulf Drive also used CBD oils during massages. Owner Tom Pfaff, who incorporated the products six months ago, said vacationers are extremely interested in adding the oils to the spa's basic treatments.

"It's the hottest topic on the market right now: cannabis," Pfaff said. "A lot of people use it and a lot of people want to try it."

Over in Mary Esther, Stress Busters Massage Therapy is yet another spa that started using CBD last month.

Both Surfside and Stress Busters charge an additional $30 for the service.

Stress Busters owner Sandra Atkinson said since she started using the product in some of her massages, there have been many reports of pain relief from her patients.



"The proof is in how they feel when they get off the table," Atkinson said.