SOUTH WALTON — Southern Living magazine featured several towns along State Road 30A in its June edition titled "50 Reasons to Love Summer in the South."

The national publication highlighted local businesses and activities at Seaside, Rosemary Beach, Grayton Beach, Inlet Beach and Alys Beach.

David Demarest, director of communications for Visit South Walton, said the unique, artistic flair of towns along 30A makes the road a common subject of national media.

"It's always a good thing to help get the South Walton brand out there," Demarest said. "They did a good job introducing people to not just the standards of our area, but the spots that make it worth coming back to."

Demarest said the 30A towns were also recently featured in Time Magazine's "The World's Greatest Places" and National Geographic Travel's "Best Trips."

In the Southern Living article, Modica Market — one of the original Seaside businesses — was featured for its freshly squeezed lemonade and house-made, meringue-topped banana pudding. Other local businesses mentioned were the Black Bear Bread Company in Grayton Beach, Pescado rooftop bar in Rosemary Beach and Charlie's Donut Truck in Alys Beach.

The June edition of Southern Magazine is on store shelves.