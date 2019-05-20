PANAMA CITY — A Bay County Fire and Rescue battalion chief is on paid leave after he was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Marcus Vigil, 44, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim after the May 10 incident. He has been released on a $10,000 bond.

According to arrest reports, the girlfriend, who was almost 9 months pregnant with his child, said Vigil had been drinking all day and the two had gotten into an argument over her not making dinner for the children. She told officers she decided to leave the house with her two children for a “cooling off” period when Vigil allegedly hid her car keys and got in her face.

While they were arguing, Vigil allegedly shoved his girlfriend’s forehead and grabbed her shirt to try to prevent her from leaving. Vigil then reportedly let go and went back into the home. The girlfriend then called law enforcement.

Vigil has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy pending an investigation. His next court appearance is set for June 24.