SANTA ROSA BEACH — A day of beach drinking on Sunday led to a stabbing that left one Walton County man with a punctured lung.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Ramos who, according to a news release, is believed responsible for the attack.

The wounded person, a family member who has not been identified, should recover from injuries inflicted with a 6- to 8-inch long kitchen knife, the release said.

According to the release, Ramos and the victim got into “a verbal altercation” at a residence on 1st Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The argument “quickly escalated” to the point where Ramos armed himself and stabbed the victim one time in the side, the release said. He fled the scene on foot following the stabbing.

Walton and Holmes Correctional K9 Teams responded, but were unable to locate Ramos, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. Remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.