Firefighters from the South Walton Fire District are on scene of a natural gas leak in the Scenic Gulf Drive area between Poincianna Boulevard and Miramar Beach Drive.

It is being reported that about a 4-inch natural gas line was ruptured during construction of a nearby project, according to a Facebook post from the agency about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

SWFD crews have secured the area between Poinciana Boulevard and Miramar Beach Drive as a precaution and traffic for this section of Scenic 98 is blocked at this time.

Okaloosa Gas is on scene and attempting to mitigate the leak.

Avoid this area. More info to follow as it becomes available.