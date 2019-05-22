The Walton County Coastal Branch Library will participate with the “1000 Books Foundation” that promotes reading to newborns, infants and toddlers and to encourage parent and child bonding through reading. The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge is a simple (read a book, any book to your child, with the goal of reading 1,000 before kindergarten) and very manageable endeavor.

As reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success, we encourage parents and caregivers to visit your Coastal Library to get started by picking up your child’s free sticker record book, progress chart and earn certificates while sharing the joy of reading with your children. Call Linda Thompson at Coastal Library, 267-2809 for more information.