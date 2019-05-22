Broker Associate Hannah Martin, of Coastal Luxury Real Estate, announced “La Lumière: Party of the Gods,” presented by Destin Plastic Surgery and Duckies Shop of Fun, raised $60,000 for three local charities including South Walton Academy, Special Olympics Florida — Walton County, and Westonwood Ranch.

“It warms my heart to see our dedicated community come together in this way, year after year,” says Martin. “I feel so blessed and inspired to live in a community that stands up with you. This started as a small event that has turned into a mission for change for several non-profits in our local area that can truly make a long-term difference for the kids.”

Held over the course of three days, Feb. 8-10, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa, the fifth annual event drew crowds of over 600 in support of the three local charities. The funds raised by La Lumière will provide Westonwood Ranch and the South Walton Academy each with $25,000, along with $10,000 for Special Olympics Florida — Walton County.

“Looking at this check, there really aren’t words to describe the gratitude I, and the family at Westonwood feel,” said Lindy Wood, founder of Westonwood Ranch. “When you are building a charity from the ground up, every single cent needed to construct the foundation of what will begin a lifetime of change for the special needs community counts.”

“We are so lucky to be an added beneficiary from this year’s event,” said Jennifer Filipppone of South Walton Academy. “Hannah’s passion to give back and start this kind of thing in our community will make a huge impact not only for us and our kids, but for the entire Emerald Coast community.”

The annual birthday bash was started in 2014 after Martin’s mentor and business partner, Jimbo Holloway, approached her about raising seed money for Special Olympics Florida — Walton County. Since its inception, the party has raised nearly $200,000 and has begun generously donating to a multitude of local charities.

The newly added VIP dinner on Friday, Feb. 8, “La Lumière: Feast of the Gods,” showcased exquisite cuisine paired with the highly rated and allocated Fleury Wines. Guests enjoyed an intimate evening of live musical performances, live theatrical performances and a live painting from renowned artist, Justin Gaffrey. The interactive photobooth provided by Bontemps Interiors proved to be a unique entertainment feature of the evening that guests could enjoy. An exciting live auction of highly coveted and curated items and experiences rounded out the evening providing attendees the opportunity to further support the causes that Hannah Martin and La Lumière hold close to their hearts.

Guests attending “La Lumière: Party of the Gods” were invited to get their hair and makeup done in the “Goddess Glam Lounge” on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the stylists of Avantgarde Salon. After a full day of appointments, Avantgarde donated $3,000, 50 percent of the proceeds raised from the “Goddess Glam Lounge,” directly back to the La Lumière Foundation.

The weekend’s main event, “La Lumière: Party of the Gods" included complimentary cocktails and culinary delights, live musical performances by Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sister's, live theatrical acts from Aerial Dragons Entertainment out of Miami, and commemorative photo booths by Epic Photo Co. After the main event, the ballroom expanded into another realm revealing DJ 30A as he set the tone for the after-party dance floor. The official after-party was kicked off with a heavenly performance by Thi Bod Fitness Group Boomtown Burlesque.

The weekend festivities culminated with a “Morning on Mt. Olympus Champagne Brunch” on Sunday, Feb. 10, where guests regrouped, refueled, and refreshed from the weekend.

Thanks to the generous donations of area businesses, the weekend of giving boasted casino-themed raffle prizes, a vast silent auction, and an impressive live auction including Nascar Pit Passes, a Little Big Town signed guitar and VIP tickets, Justin Gaffrey painting, and luxurious getaways to California, New Orleans, Acapulco and Antigua.

The La Lumière Foundation would like to give special thanks to event sponsors who made the evening possible. Presenting Sponsors: Destin Plastic Surgery and Duckies Shop of Fun; Feast of the Gods Sponsors: Coastal Luxury Real Estate, Setco Services, LLC.; Feast of the Gods Wine Sponsor: Fleury Estate Winery; Transportation Sponsor: Emerald Coast Luxury Transportation; Party of the Gods Sponsor: The Red Bar, Louis Louis; Party of the Gods Bar Sponsor: Henderson Park Inn; Party of the Gods Cup Sponsor: 360 Blue; Party of the Gods Champagne Sponsor: Four Cellars; In Kind Sponsors: Avantgarde Salon, Clutch Media Works, Luxury Estates Auction Company, Pure Barre, Thi Bod Fitness; See and Be Seen Sponsor: Clark Partington Attorneys at Law; Media Sponsors: The 30A Company, 30A Eats, Beachcomber, Destin Life, Emerald Coast Magazine, Emerald Ladies Journal, Good Grit Magazine, Gulf Coast Restaurants, SoWal Life, SoWal.com, Proffitt PR, VIE Magazine, VIP Destin, VIP Pensacola; Signage Sponsor: Eloquent Signs; Photobooth Sponsors: Bontemps Interiors, Epic Photo Co.; Photography Sponsor: Land•Air•Sea Productions, Chloe Bee Photography.

The team behind Hannah Martin’s Party are already hard at work planning for the 2020 event. For more information, visit www.hannahmartinsparty.com. If you’re interested in sponsoring or getting involved in the 2020 event, email lalumieregeneral@gmail.com. To stay up to date with news and happenings, follow Hannah Martin’s Party on Facebook and Instagram.