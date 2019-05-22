To help keep dogs out of shelters, nonprofit Dog-Harmony Inc. will host three workshops this summer led by local trainer Debbie Revell.

Revell, owner of Pets Behave in Niceville, is a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant (CDBC), Associate Certified Cat Behavior Consultant (ACCBC) and has a diploma of Companion Animal Behavior and Training (Dip. CABT).

The first workshop is “Learn to Talk Dog” on June 8. It covers how dogs give cues and signals with their body language all the time. However, most of the time humans don’t recognize those signals. Participants will learn how to listen with their eyes and steps to better communication.

The second is “Calming Dog Reactivity” on July 13. It covers canines that bark, lunge and growl at other dogs. These dogs are reactive for a variety of reasons, including fear, overstimulation, frustration and excitement. Participants will learn strategies to help calm a reactive dog.

The third workshop is “Fears and Phobias” on Aug. 10. It teaches techniques and therapies to help dogs with anxiety about common issues, such as car rides, vet visits, children, fireworks, thunderstorms and nail trims.

All workshops are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dog-Harmony’s headquarters, 237 Market St. in Santa Rosa Beach.

Cost is $40 per workshop or $100 for all three. To register, visit www.Dog-Harmony.org/events.