As part of Art in Public Places, artist Mara Viksnins will display her work at the Coastal Branch Library for the month of June.

Viksnins says she draws her inspirations from living in New York, Texas, Europe and the Gulf Coast. A mixed media artist using watercolor, acrylic, collage and inks, her favorite subject is the human figure, particularly female. She regards the woman as the nurturer and often places her in a naturalistic environment. “Mother Nature” embodies many of her works. With an interest in mythology, iconography and religion, Viksnins often uses some of the symbolic language of the old masters to convey a message to the viewer. Her interests are the environment and the role of women in today’s world. She also paints portraits of children and pets and gladly accepts commissions.

Viksnins has won many awards and her work as been displayed at the Florida State Capital as well as in Washington DC. She is the current president of the Pensacola branch of the National League of American Pen Women. She has a BA in Fine Arts from the University of West Florida. Her works are displayed at the Destin Pearl Gallery and Artel Gallery Pensacola.