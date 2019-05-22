Boathouse Oyster Bar in Destin is at it again.

Last year the local business raised over $20,000 for the animals at Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, this year they hope to raise even more with their Slacker Events from a .5K for the slackers in all of us to a Field Day sure to remind you of your elementary school PE days.

It’s not too late to join the fun and help support animals in need.

“The amount of support we have received from Boathouse Oyster Bar has been overwhelming and the funding goes a long way for the animals in our care,” said Manda Moore, head of PR, fundraising and events.

Funding this year will not only go to help subsidize the cost of the Danny’s Dog House confiscated animals' medical care but help fund the renovation of all the dog runs at PAWS.

The East Pass Slacker 0.5K, specifically for those "underachievers" who enjoy cold beer and the shortest walk possible, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 with registration at 8 a.m. at the Boathouse Oyster Bar in Destin. All proceeds will benefit Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

A shotgun start at 10 a.m. will send participants to the first location. Walk, run, skip, crawl, however you'd like to get there. First to cross the finish line takes home a basket of alcohol.

Cost is $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-slacker-05k-tickets-57762035804.

Bring a 20-pound bag (or bigger) of dog/cat food as a donation and get an additional three free raffle tickets and three free drink tickets.