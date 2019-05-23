SANTA ROSA BEACH — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a woman on drug charges after a Walton County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted deputies to possible drugs in the car.

According to an arrest report from the Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a Honda Accord on County Road 30A for an illegal window tint just before 7 p.m. Carly McDonald, 31, of Fort Walton Beach, was in the car.

K-9 Drago was deployed and alerted to possible drugs as he approached the passenger-side door, the Sheriff's Office reported

A subsequent search uncovered 3.3 grams of powder cocaine in three separate baggies weighing 1.1 grams each, according to the Sheriff's Office.

McDonald told the deputy that she "does not do cocaine" and someone had given it to her, the arrest report said.

McDonald was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and booked into the Walton County Jail.