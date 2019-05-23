Hitting

Advantage: Alabama

Alabama matches up a little better when it comes to the most important stat - scoring runs. The Crimson Tide can do that in bunches with Bailey Hemphill leading the way. Texas doesn't rely on a lot of power with just 38 home runs to Alabama's 79, but Longhorn players like Kaitlyn Washington are capable of manufacturing runs.

Fielding

Advantage: Alabama

Slight edge to the Tide here. Alabama's Elissa Brown and Sarah Cornell earned spots on the All-SEC Defensive team and with good reason. Brown has 92 putouts and just one error while Cornell has zero. Texas has a .964 fielding percentage with 60 errors to Alabama's .972 average with 48 errors.

Pitching

Advantage: Even

Montana Fouts has stepped into the role of ace for Alabama as a freshman with a 17-4 record and a 1.20 ERA. Sarah Cornell adds depth with a 21-1 mark and a 2.39 ERA. Walks (147) have been an issue for the Tide. Texas counters with a one-two punch in Shealyn O'Leary (13-2, .54 ERA, 61 K, 12 BB) and Miranda Elish (18-9, 1.68 ERA, 224 K, 48 BB), who have 15 combined shutouts.

Coaching

Advantage: Alabama

It's hard to argue with these numbers for Alabama's Patrick Murphy: 14 super regional appearances, 11 Women's College World Series appearances, two WCWS championship appearances and one national title. Mike White has the Longhorns in a super regional in his first year after leaving Oregon, where he coached five WCWS teams.

Intangibles

Advantage: Alabama

Rhoads Stadium is a hostile an environment for any road team, but the odds dip lower in the playoffs. Alabama boasts a 16-4 record in super regionals played in Tuscaloosa and only once in nine home series has it lost (Hawaii in 2010). It will be extremely hard for Texas to win two games in that environment.

Prediction

Alabama wins series 2-1

Texas went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma this season and came close to knocking off the nation's No. 1 team. So the Longhorns are not afraid to mix it up with elite programs. The bats have been steady for the Tide, but a a strong effort, including limiting walks, is key for the Alabama pitching staff. Do that and it's off to Oklahoma City.