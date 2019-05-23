HUNTSVILLE — A group of automobile suppliers announced plans to invest $220 million in a manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

The venture by Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama is expected to create 650 jobs. The facility will produce structural body stampings and assemblies, as well as functional and chassis parts for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined executives from a trio of Mazda and Toyota suppliers at a ceremony Wednesday announcing the development.

Construction on the plant is set to begin this month. The company has already begun hiring its professional and technical staff. The first production personnel will come on board in the fall of 2020.

YKTA is the second supplier to announce plans for a facility on the MTMUS site, joining DaikyoNishikawa US, which will produce large plastic parts.