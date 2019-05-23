SANDESTIN — Niceville City Councilman Sal Nodjomian was named the Northwest Florida League of Cities Municipal Officer of the Year at the group's 42nd annual Summer Dinner on May 17.

Nodjomian has spent the past six-and-a-half years in public service with the city while running his engineering company. He has also served as the adviser to the Niceville Youth Council.

He has met with numerous state, federal and military officials to discuss research and development issues, environmental issues, readiness, base realignment and closure, and community partnerships.

At the same meeting, Niceville City Councilman William Schaetzle became president of the league that speaks on behalf of Northwest Florida’s 64 municipalities within 17 counties.

The Northwest Florida League of Cities consists of numerous cities, ranging from Monticello in the east to Pensacola in the west. The organization works closely with and is supported by the Florida League of Cities in representing the interest of the region's municipalities to the Florida Legislature, the governor’s office and state agencies.

For information, visit the league's website at www.nwflc.com.