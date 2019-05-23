For the first time in nearly a month, the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team ran into a pitcher the Lady Gators could not handle Tuesday in Vero Beach.

Wewahitchka (20-7) managed just three hits and Trenton (26-0) scored three runs in a crucial third inning as the Lady Tigers advanced to Class 1A championship game against Sneads with a 4-0 win.

The win avenged a 2-1 championship game loss to Wewahitchka last May.

Darian Ingram pitched a complete game for Trenton, striking out eight.

Haley Guffey was in the circle for Wewahitchka, allowing four runs, three earned, six hits and two walks while striking out six.

The big third inning started with a triple and was punctuated by a two-run bases-loaded single.

Cyrina Madrid, Savannah Lister and Aleah Wooten had singles for Wewahitchka.

The silver lining for the Lady Gators, making their fourth consecutive trip to the state Class 1A Final Four, is their youth.

Wewahitchka did not start a senior on Tuesday and did not have a senior on the roster this season.

Five juniors, most of who have now played in four state semifinals, were joined by one sophomore, three freshmen, an eighth-grader and three seventh-graders.