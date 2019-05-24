Food consumed before and between athletic events can have a significant impact on an individual’s ability to perform. Today, we take a look at several factors that make up a good pre-athletic meal.

Timing

Because virtually all food should be cleared from the gastrointestinal tract before exercise, timing of the meal becomes an important issue. Pre-event meals should be consumed from 2 to 4 hours before exercise. This allows ample time for a proper pre-event meal to be cleared. If the meal is consumed longer than 4 hours before the event, then the athlete may become hungry. Foods eaten less than 2 hours before exercise may not have time to be digested and absorbed. This actually can hurt performance.

Composition of the meal

Carbohydrate foods clear the stomach and small intestines faster than high protein or high fat foods. Thus, pre-event meals should consist primarily of high carbohydrate–type foods. Small amounts of protein and fat are acceptable. Items such as breads, cereals, pasta, pancakes, rice, fruits and fruit juices and low-fat yogurt are all examples of foods that could be used in a pre-event meal. Foods such as steaks, eggs, french fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, nuts and bacon are high in fat or protein and should be minimized in meals eaten before competition.

Some examples of pre-event high carbohydrate foods: toast and jelly, spaghetti and tomato sauce, bread, macaroni, low fat yogurt, sherbet, skim milk, pancakes with syrup, bagels, low fiber cereals, thick crust cheese pizza, rice, baked potato, canned fruit, puddings, applesauce, bananas, grits, fruit juices, waffles, cream of wheat and English muffins.

Bland foods

Foods eaten before competition generally should be somewhat bland in taste. Spicy foods with pepper or chili powder and foods such as onions, cabbage, broccoli and beans should be avoided. These foods tend to stimulate the gastrointestinal tract, produce gas and could cause problems when eaten before athletic events. While a small amount of carbonated beverage is probably acceptable, consumption of large quantities of these beverages should be avoided due to possible gas production.

Dietary fiber

Normally, it would be a good practice to include foods with ample dietary fiber in one’s diet. However, some types of dietary fiber can stimulate defecation, and having to go to the bathroom during an athletic event is not advantageous. Foods high in fiber, such as beans, various types of bran, nuts and raw vegetables, should be minimized during the hours or day before a major competition.

Meal size

As previously mentioned, large meals take a long time to be digested and absorbed. Large meals eaten the day before an athletic event would be acceptable; however, large meals should not be consumed on the day of an event, before the competition. Consumption of large pre-event meals will virtually guarantee that food will still be in the stomach and small intestines at the time of competition. This can cause minor to serious discomfort for the athlete. It is recommended that pre-event meals not exceed 1,000 calories. Often the meal may be only 500 to 600 calories. For example, a turkey sandwich made with white bread, mustard and a small amount of lettuce and tomato would contain approximately 350 calories. Add a glass of apple juice (120 calories) and a cup of flavored yogurt (220 calories) and you have a pre-event meal of almost 700 calories. A breakfast of two 6-inch pancakes (200 calories), 2 pats of margarine (90 calories), 4 ounces of syrup (100 calories), and an 8-ounce glass of orange juice (120 calories) would provide a total of 510 calories.

Beverages

The consumption of ample quantities of fluid in the hours before competition is encouraged. This will ensure that the athlete does not go into the event in a dehydrated state. Beverages such as low fat or skim milk or fruit juices can be consumed up 2 hours before the event. Water and sports drinks should be consumed 2 hours or less before the start of the event. Consumption of carbonated beverages should be minimized in the pre-event period as these types of beverages may result in excessive belching and stomach discomfort before exercise.

Consumption of caffeine-containing beverages, such as coffee, tea and cola, also should be avoided during this time. Caffeine has a diuretic action that can increase urine output and possibly contribute to dehydration. Caffeine consumption can also increase the frequency of defecation. Alcoholic beverages should be avoided. Alcohol has a diuretic action similar to caffeine. In addition, alcohol consumption beyond minimal amounts can have adverse effects on performance.

