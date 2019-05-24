SANTA ROSA BEACH — Local skaters can expect to have a place to shred the gnar sometime next year.

According to Walton County spokesman Louis Svehla, the highly anticipated skate park set to take shape at Helen McCall Park has been designed and is on the road to construction.

Its biggest remaining obstacle is funding.

Svehla expects the skate park to cost between $350,000-$550,000, depending on whether the county decides to use separate contractors for the park's two phases.

Between funding from the county, a grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation and money raised by the Walton Skate Society — a nonprofit organization that galvanized the idea for the park — there's about $60,000 available now, Svehla said. He added that the county is looking for additional sources.

"The schedule we're kind of looking at is potentially putting it out for bid in late fall and then hopefully have some kind of construction starting at the very end of this year to the beginning of 2020," he said, adding that he anticipated construction to take anywhere from two to four months. "That would be the earliest we would see anything."

The skate park will include features such as a 6-foot-deep bowl pocket, a 4-foot quarter pipe, a flat ground lane with a rail and a shaded seating area.

Mike Sturdivant, a board member of the Walton Skate Society, said the group was formed shortly after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill by surfers who decided to take their niche to the streets.

"It became very apparent to us that we needed alternative forms of recreation in the county and there was no place to skate, and skateboarding is the sport that most closely resembles surfing," he said.

Sturdivant said the group will hold two events this summer to raise money for the skate park. One event will be in June, when members will set up ramps at Helen McCall park. The other will be in July, when the 2018 documentary "Minding the Gap" will be screened at Ohana Institute.

"This is a feature that a lot of people have wanted for a long time," Sturdivant said. "It's a great opportunity not just for the youth, but there are a lot of adults that still skateboard and go out and ride scooters and BMX bikes. This thing is being designed to really handle almost anything on wheels."

For more information or to donate to the nonprofit, visit waltonsk8s.com.