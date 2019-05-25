SERVICE

Noccalula Church of God, 1209 Noccalula Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, with evangelist Linda Baughtman.

SINGINGS AND CONCERTS

Calvary Baptist Church, Alabama Highway 168, Boaz: 6 p.m. June 2, The Hoppers; doors open at 4:30 p.m.; free event; love offering will be taken; for more information, call 256-388-9468

First Church, 3867 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 7 p.m. June 8, Breaking Breads Slice of Summer free concert; B-Shoc

MISCELLANEOUS

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden: 10:15 a.m. Sunday; Family and Friends Day with guest minister the Rev. Samuel Jackson, pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church, Chattanooga, Tennessee

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 East Walnut Street, Gadsden: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 24th Pastor Appreciation for Pastor Charles and First Ladey Kimberley Kirkpatrick; guest church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Gadsden, the Rev. Scottie Rice, pastor

Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Carman Ave., North Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, “The Body of Christ,” with speakers the Rev. Calvin Pope, the Rev. Leonard Taylor, the Rev. Ray Lindsey, the Rev. Kevin Williams, the Rev. D’Antonio Bozeman, the Rev. Stanley Cunningham and the Rev. Edward Pace; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Randy Duckett; pastor, the Rev. T.A. Trammell; guest choir Mission Baptist Choir, the Rev. Grady Robinson, pastor

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1051 Pulltight Road, Turkeytown: 3 p.m., Sunday, Missionary Ministry Annual Celebration, with guest speaker Sister Lucille Heard, member of Antioch Baptist Church; guest choir, Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg, the Rev. Melvin Guyton, pastor; all Missionary Ministries are welcome

Cool Springs Baptist Church, 161 John Ramsey Road, Ashville: Sunday, 150th anniversary celebration with a Memorial Day homecoming; old-fashioned hymns will begin at 10 a.m.. speakers and music at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon in the fellowship.

First Baptist Church, Alabama City, 101 N. 29th St., Gadsden: 10 a.m. June 1, Women’s Conference, “The Magnificent You”; registration 9:30 a.m.; pastor, the Rev. J.M. Woods

Wills Creek District Baptist Association; 1431 Chestnut St., Gadsden: June 3-5, the Wills Creek Congress of Christian Education; 6 p.m., June 3, Ministering Not Pastoring hour; June 4 — 9 a.m., devotion; 9:15 a.m.. lecture; 10 a.m., class, offering; 11:45 a.m.. keynote address, Deacon James Thornton Jr.; June 5 — 9 a.m., devotion; 9:15 a.m., lecture; 10 a.m., class, report of class, love offering, president’s address, the Rev. Timothy Madden

Rainbow Church of Christ, 2201 Rainbow Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 8, free breakfast and free carwash, donations will not be accepted; everyone welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

HOMECOMINGS

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2800 Reads Mill Road, Glencoe: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, testimony and singing group Exodus in the church auditorium, with dinner in the fellowship hall following service; the church is located one block off U.S. Highway 431 opposite the Silver Lakes Golf Course exit

Carnes Chapel FCM, U.S. Highway 278, west of Attalla: 10 a.m. June 2, singing by Children of The Promise

VBS

Brashers Chapel Church, 1631 Brashers Chapel Road, Albertville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1, Bible-based activity filled day

Christ Central Church, 409 West Grand Ave. (Alabama Highway 77), Rainbow City: June 2-6, “Jesus is My Superhero”; 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., dinner for kids; 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. activities; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6, family fun day; ages 3-12; pre-register at christcentralchurch.org; for more information, call 256-442-6625.

New Union Baptist Church, 613 Henry Street, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., June 3-June 7, Ernest Benson, pastor

