ORLANDO — From May 17-18, nine athletes and one competition partner representing Special Olympics Florida Walton County traveled to Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando to compete in the Special Olympics Florida 2019 Summer Games.

Athletes included Trevor Simpler, who received a gold medal in the 800-meter run and a silver medal in the 1,500-meter run; Larry Brown, who received a gold medal in the shot put and a silver medal in the 400-meter walk; Patty Douglass, who received gold medals in the 400- and 800-meter runs; Andrew Williams, who received a silver medal in the shot put and fourth place in the 100-meter run; Kim Roughton, Anna Klemkosky and Craig Miller, who received silver medals in singles bocce; James and Jeffery Barber, who received a gold medal in the 2K cycling tandem and a bronze medal in the 5K tandem, and Jeremy Barber, who cycled his way to a gold medal in the 1K event and placed 4th in the 2K event.

Jennifer Barber, administrative chair of Special Olympics Florida Walton County and mother of three of the athletes, said her son James was the group's "unified partner." The partners are individuals without intellectual disabilities who team up with the Special Olympians for training and competition.

Barber said Craig Miller received the Special Olympics Florida Walton County Inspirational Athlete award, and James was named the Special Olympics Florida Walton County Inspirational Unified Partner.

"Many times, events for individuals with intellectual disabilities go unnoticed," she said in an email. "These types of events give those individuals a moment of spotlight on all of their hard work and dedication to the sport."