The Arc of the Emerald Coast was awarded $32,000 in funds for their transportation program by United Way of Okaloosa and Walton Counties on May 18. These funds will purchase a new van to replace one of 38 vehicles in the aged fleet owned by The Arc.

The vans provide transportation to their clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and for many are the only way they can access the community.

The Arc was one of many local organizations to be awarded at United Way Rocks, a day of music and celebration held at the Mattie Kelly Amphitheater in Destin.

The Arc appreciates the tireless efforts of the United Way in helping continue its mission "From disability to capability."

The Arc of the Emerald Coast provides services to over 450 men, women and children in Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism.