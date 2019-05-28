If you're looking to get your kids away from video games and into real-world fun, the Lafourche Parish Library has just the thing.

All nine library branches will be offering a fun "Escape to Outer Space" as part of its space-themed summer reading program.

Building on its successful Christmas-themed "Elf Escape," the program requires kids ages 8 and older to go to different stations in the library and use teamwork and ingenuity to solve puzzles, follow clues and unlock access to rocket fuel to reach their goal and escape.

The activity is similar to many video games, only using your feet instead of your thumbs. There will be space-themed treats and a rocket launch at the end of the session.

Lynette Fazzio, programming administrator for the Lafourche Parish Public Library, said the clues are designed to challenge contestants of all ages.

"There are five different types of locks," Fazzio said. "They have cyphers where they have to crack a code. They have to find hidden objects. There are puzzles where you have to literally have to put the puzzle together to solve the clue. There are hidden pictures, some you have to search out in the library in a book or go to a computer."

Teams of six players of varying ages will take part, and while individuals can certainly participate, Fazzio says families are encouraged to play together.

"We like to have mixed-age teams so that it's not too challenging," Fazzio said. "We should be able to accommodate everyone who wants to come."

Pre-registration is required, but it's free. Just walk into any branch and sign up. Players can try to show up the day of the event, but they may be out of luck if the session is full.

Not all the branches have the same setup and solution, so players can play more than once. There are four completely different challenges spread among the locations.

"We have it in all nine branches, but they can go to a different branch and have a whole new set of clues," Fazzio said. "We do have two (sessions) scheduled per day, but if we have an overflow we may open up another one. If the response is overwhelming, we'll open up another program in July."

Here's a list of dates and times for each branch:

• Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Ave.: June 4, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• South Lafourche Branch Library, 16241 E. Main St., Cut Off: June 4, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth St.: June 4, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive: June 7, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive: June 7, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Golden Meadow Branch Library, 1403 N. Bayou Drive: June 7, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac St.: June 12, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road: June 12, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth St.: June 12, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

