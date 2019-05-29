The Pierce Family Children’s Advocacy Center (PFCAC) in DeFuniak Springs is in need of volunteers.

A volunteer orientation and information tour will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 11.

Front desk reception volunteers are needed at their DeFuniak Springs center. The front desk is staffed entirely by volunteers so staff can be free to assist the children and families through the process of healing.

Volunteers are the first people the children and visitors see when they step into the center. These volunteers are responsible for meet and greets, monitoring children while parents and caregivers are meeting with staff, as well as baking cookies and answering phones. Volunteers are needed for all of the three shifts: 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2-5 p.m.

Those interested are required to attend a training class, be fingerprinted and undergo a background check.

For further information, visit www.eccac.org, Or call or email Angie Harder at 850-833-9237, ext. 253, angie@eccac.org. If you plan on attending, RSVP to Angie Harder. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.