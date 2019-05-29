Local items available at the farmers markets this week:

• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greens

• Peppers, assorted

• Pork

• Spring onions

• Strawberries

• Sweet potatoes

• Baked goods, canned goods, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, pickles and jellies, pepper sauce, spices, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Southern Sausage Baked Beans

2 cans (large) Bush's Baked Beans (any flavor or Southern Style)

1/2 onion, chopped fine

1 small bell pepper, chopped fine

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 lb (roll) Jimmy Dean sausage

Cook sausage, onions, and bell pepper together in a large skillet. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine both cans of beans, brown sugar, ketchup and mustard together. Mix well. Add drained sausage to beans and transfer all into a greased 9x13 casserole dish. Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes.

